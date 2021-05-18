More than 1 million North Carolinians projected to travel over Memorial Day weekend period

The ability to travel mostly mask-free over the Memorial Day holiday weekend appears likely to trump North Carolinians’ concerns about higher gas prices and supply disruptions, AAA Carolinas said Monday.

The travel group estimates about 1.1 million North Carolinians will travel by car on May 27-31 even though the price of regular unleaded gas — at a statewide average of $2.93 a gallon on Monday — is $1.22 higher than a year ago.

That average price is up 20 cents since the beginning of the Colonial pipeline disruption.

“Many Carolinians are so eager to travel; we don’t expect higher gas prices to interfere with their plans,” AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said. “We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.”

Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said that “a year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick-off to the season.”

“For many people, this will be their first summer vacation in two years, and things will look a little different. Because of the pandemic, many theme parks and hotels are running at reduced capacity, and some services are not currently available."

