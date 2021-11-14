Motel owner rolls up his sleeves after entire staff quits

McElroy didn't see the vaccine issue or the mask issue as political, though. He saw it, at least in some small way, as a means to a personal end.

Starting in May, as the pandemic seemed to be receding, he returned to making regular trips down from New York — where he works as chief executive of Manhattan marketing firm Galileo Tech Media — to oversee repairs and renovations at the motel.

Eventually, he was coming down enough that he wanted to bring his family, too, so he could get done what he wanted to get done in Maggie Valley while also spending time with them. But he worried about doing so because his son and daughter were too young to get the shots.

He would feel better about them staying in the two-bedroom apartment he keeps in the center of the motel, he thought, if at the very least his employees wore masks at all times, and even better, if they were fully vaccinated.

So on Aug. 13, he instituted the mandates. And his entire front-desk staff and all his cleaning crew members left.

With no tricks up his sleeve that would magically solve his sudden problem, he called his younger sister, who was in town visiting with their widowed 80-year-old father.