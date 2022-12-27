N.C. in Top 10 for growth: Population grew at fastest rate since Great Recession, census shows

North Carolina has logged its strongest rate of population growth since the Great Recession of 2008-09, according to the latest estimated count from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau estimated the state's population at 10,698,973 as of July 1, 2022, a 1.3% increase over the 2021 estimated population of 10,565,885.

The last time the state grew at a faster pace was in 2009, when the tail end of the Great Recession put a damper on growth that had been as high as an estimated 2.4% in 2006.

The 2022 growth was fast enough to put North Carolina in the top 10 states for rate of growth, but perhaps more significantly, only two other much bigger states — Texas and Florida — added more people between 2021 and 2022.

In contrast, many states in the Northeast and Midwest sections lost population, as did California.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may have had outsized influence on the rates of growth or decline in different parts of the country, said Russell Smith, professor of geography at Winston-Salem State University.

"With the pandemic and the ability to work and learn remotely, people are picking places they want to be living in," Smith said. "Maybe they don't want to be tied down to the Northeast or Midwest. People are looking for places with a better climate, sunny days and close to the mountains and the beach."

North Carolina also has large metropolitan areas that can lure new residents who want an urban lifestyle in addition to that quick drive to the mountains or beach, Smith said.

North Carolina remained the ninth-largest state in population, ahead of Michigan and behind Georgia. North Carolina was also in ninth place among the states in its rate of growth, although the leaders by that metric were Florida (up 1.9%), Idaho (up 1.8%) South Carolina (up 1.7%) and Texas (up 1.6%).

The main driver of the state's population growth from 2021 to 2022 was domestic migration, that is, people moving into the state from other parts of the country. That migration made up 75% of the numeric growth. International migration played a lesser but significant role.

Natural increase — the excess of births over deaths — played the smallest role of all, accounting for only 5% of North Carolina's estimated population growth.

From 2010 to 2020, the annual rate of North Carolina's population increase averaged around 1% per year, which was less than half the state's growth rate during the years before the Great Recession hit in 2008.

The state's population increased an estimated 1.1% from 2020 to 2021.

The Census Bureau said that after a historically low rate of change from 2020 to 2021, the country as a whole saw a 0.4% increase in population from 2021 to 2022.

The South was the region of the country that grew the fastest between 2021 and 2022, with a 1.1% increase.

But state-by-state population figures in the South showed a lot of variation. Georgia (up 1.2%) and Tennessee (up 1.2%) grew almost as fast as North Carolina, but Louisiana (down 0.8%) and West Virginia (down 0.6%) were among the country's biggest population losers.

The West was the only other population region to grow, but once-booming California's decline pulled regional growth down to only 0.2%. Both the Midwest (down 0.1%) and Northeast (down 0.4%) declined, mostly because of people moving out.

Smith said he thinks the ways that different states reacted to the pandemic may have influenced the subsequent growth rates in favor of states in the Sunbelt.

"In California, the cost is so great and the pandemic regulations were pretty strict," Smith said. "But in the Southeast, it was much more permissive in terms of opening back up quickly. People may have said, 'I want to go back to the new normal, whatever that may be.' People are looking at their lives and wondering where they want to be."