N.C. Medicaid Innovations program gains more flexibility with virtual learning

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has received federal permission to provide more support to people who receive Medicaid and are attending school virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department said Wednesday that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had approved a waiver request affecting the state's Innovations program.
The state’s Medicaid innovations waiver initiative allows people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive services in their homes and communities instead of in an institution. The services involve in-home skill building, intensive recovery support and transitional living.
The care typically comes through providers assigned by behavioral health managed care organizations, such as Cardinal Innovations, for 20 counties that include Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.
The latest waiver allows Innovations participants to receive respite services while engaged in virtual schooling. Other respite services remain accessible outside of school or remote learning hours.
Respite care typically is referred to planned or emergency temporary care provided to caregivers of a child or adult. They typically involved scheduled timed short-term breaks for families and other unpaid care.
“The pandemic is challenging enough," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said. "We need to ensure that children with intellectual and developmental disabilities have the assistance to successfully participate in remote learning."
CMS, through what is known as Appendix K criteria, allows states to submit requests to ease some waiver requirements during federally declared emergencies. The modification was approved effective Aug. 17 and through March 13.
Previously approved CMS waivers through Appendix X added home delivered meals as a service.
They also allowed for retainer payments for direct care providers, family members of children and adults to provide services with some provider requirements waived, and permitted service maximums and the waiver limit to be exceeded in addition to other flexibilities.
In April, CMS approved an Innovations waiver adjustment that approved an exception to the $135,000 waiver expenditure limit for the care of a beneficiary, and not the convenience of a provider agency or caregiver. That change went into effect May 1.
