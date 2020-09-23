N.C. Medicaid Innovations program gains more flexibility with virtual learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has received federal permission to provide more support to people who receive Medicaid and are attending school virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said Wednesday that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had approved a waiver request affecting the state's Innovations program.

The state’s Medicaid innovations waiver initiative allows people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive services in their homes and communities instead of in an institution. The services involve in-home skill building, intensive recovery support and transitional living.

The care typically comes through providers assigned by behavioral health managed care organizations, such as Cardinal Innovations, for 20 counties that include Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.

The latest waiver allows Innovations participants to receive respite services while engaged in virtual schooling. Other respite services remain accessible outside of school or remote learning hours.