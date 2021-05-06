N.C. reaches 50% of adults with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Half of the adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.

The DHHS COVID-19 dashboard lists 3.89 million adults with one dose, or 50.1%, and just under 3.3 million as fully vaccinated, or 43.1%.

Meanwhile, with 1,798 new cases reported Thursday, the state moved closer toward having 1 million North Carolinians infected by the coronavirus since mid-March 2020.

The statewide count is now at 978,566.

"This is a significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary.

Altogether, there have been 7.46 million doses administered in the state. More than 74% of the population ages 65 and older years of age is fully vaccinated.

“While our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic,” Cooper said April 28 when he ended most mask restrictions on outdoor activities. “We’re not seeing the decline in metrics we’d like to see.

“Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here.”