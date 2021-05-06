N.C. reaches 50% of adults with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Half of the adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.
The DHHS COVID-19 dashboard lists 3.89 million adults with one dose, or 50.1%, and just under 3.3 million as fully vaccinated, or 43.1%.
Meanwhile, with 1,798 new cases reported Thursday, the state moved closer toward having 1 million North Carolinians infected by the coronavirus since mid-March 2020.
The statewide count is now at 978,566.
"This is a significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary.
Altogether, there have been 7.46 million doses administered in the state. More than 74% of the population ages 65 and older years of age is fully vaccinated.
“While our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic,” Cooper said April 28 when he ended most mask restrictions on outdoor activities. “We’re not seeing the decline in metrics we’d like to see.
“Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here.”
Cooper and Cohen have said that if at least two-thirds of adult residents had received at least one vaccine dose by June 1 and the key COVID-19 measures remain stable, he could end most social distancing restrictions, including lifting the indoor mask mandate.
DHHS' Thursday report lists 33.5% of Forsyth County's population having at least one dose, or 127,917, while 29.5%, or 112,913, are considered as fully vaccinated.
Vaccination direction
Cohen acknowledged there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.
In response, she said DHHS and county health departments gradually will shift from mass-vaccination events toward community events, and providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.
That includes with Forsyth’s three primary vaccine providers: the Forsyth Department of Public Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health.
The Forsyth health department said people who received a first dose at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will get the second dose there through May 24.
First-dose vaccinations from the department began Thursday at the department’s facilities, 799 Highland Ave. Vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said the Highland facility can handle up to 600 vaccinations per day.
Novant Health offers walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said Tuesday the system is considering reducing hours at the Hanes Mall site as it prepares to shift some vaccinations into physicians’ offices.
Individuals seeking a walk-in vaccination have another option with local CVS Pharmacy locations. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, are available at CVS.com.
The federally supported COVID-19 mass-vaccination center at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro is offering the J&J vaccine along with the Pfizer vaccine.
Doses of both vaccines are available by appointment and on a walk-in and drive-up basis. Appointments can be made at www.GSOmassvax.org or by calling 888-675-4567. The center is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The center plans to operate through May 27.
Metrics update
DHHS reported Thursday that Forsyth had 52 new cases, but with no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
The average daily case count has been 67 over the past two weeks. That’s up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Swift.
Overall, there have been 35,546 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic. The death toll in the county remains at 374.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
“We are really encouraging and reaching out to our young adults to make sure they get the vaccine,” Swift said.
The statewide death total is 12,738 after DHHS reported 17 additional deaths Thursday.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,031 in Thursday’s report, up 31 from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 239 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, down seven from Wednesday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 4.4% based on 25,922 tests performed Tuesday.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5.9% of about 1,075 tests performed Tuesday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
336-727-7376