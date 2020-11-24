N.C. reaches high for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Forsyth reports another COVID-19 related death, 145 new cases

"We see the number of cases rising every day. We see the potential for large spikes in cases which will overwhelm some hospitals. We see people dying and wonder how many of them could have lived if more people made different choices about closely following public health guidance."

The chief medical officers advised keeping gatherings small, outdoors if at all possible, households seated together, and getting a COVID-19 test before the event.

They also advised to "avoid large Black Friday crowds in retail stores."

"We are asking for your help now. We must decrease the spread of this virus and in doing so save lives — lives of real North Carolinians who will get to celebrate many more holidays to come."

COVID-19 update

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Each metric has been going in the wrong directions for several weeks.