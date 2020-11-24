N.C. reaches high for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Forsyth reports another COVID-19 related death, 145 new cases

As North Carolinians prepare to celebrate the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period, the state has surged to a record daily high for COVID-19 hospitalizations during the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there are 1,724 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus. That's up nearly 8% from the previous high of 1,601 reported Monday.
There were 3,100 new cases reported by DHHS, raising the overall statewide total to 342,294. The pandemic daily high is 4,514 reported Sunday.
North Carolina experienced an additional 35 COVID-19 related deaths for an overall total of 5,074.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County was reported with an additional 145 cases for an overall total of 12,394. The pandemic daily high is 211 reported Thursday.
There was an additional death, raising the overall total to 158.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
DHHS listed a third Forsyth child-care facility, Sandra's Family Child Care in Winston-Salem with a small outbreak with three staff and two children.
According to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools COVID-19 dashboard, the largest cluster involves its district offices with 13 confirmed cases and 32 employees in quarantine.
There are confirmed cases of four students and two staff at Reagan High School and three students and three staff at Whitaker Elementary. Ibraham Elementary is listed with five confirmed cases among staff and 33 staff members in quarantine.
Another holiday warning
Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday tightened statewide mask requirements through Dec. 11.
Cooper said during his latest COVID-19 update that "the next seven to 14 days are going to be critical in looking at the science and data to determine what additional steps we might need to do,"
Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of socioeconomic restrictions.
The chief medical officers of 20 healthcare systems and hospitals in N.C. issued a joint statement urging limited Thanksgiving social gatherings.
Federal, state and local public health officials have issued warnings about having more than 10 individuals at a Thanksgiving gathering, particularly when having out-of-town guests.
Support Local Journalism
The chief medical officers included those from Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Atrium Health, Hugh Chatham, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. The statement was released by the N.C. Healthcare Association.
They expressed concerns that "many people are choosing not to take the threat seriously and, in doing so, are endangering not only their own lives but also the lives of our neighbors and families."
"We see the number of cases rising every day. We see the potential for large spikes in cases which will overwhelm some hospitals. We see people dying and wonder how many of them could have lived if more people made different choices about closely following public health guidance."
The chief medical officers advised keeping gatherings small, outdoors if at all possible, households seated together, and getting a COVID-19 test before the event.
They also advised to "avoid large Black Friday crowds in retail stores."
"We are asking for your help now. We must decrease the spread of this virus and in doing so save lives — lives of real North Carolinians who will get to celebrate many more holidays to come."
COVID-19 update
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong directions for several weeks.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 94.7% from 175,815 to 342,294 as of noon Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 75.6% from 2,889 to 5,074.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 59.4% from 214,684 to 342,294. The death toll is up by 40.6% from 3,608 to 5,074.
The 17-county Triad region had a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday at 490, which is also the most for any region in the state. The Triad has had the state's highest daily regional hospitalization numbers every day since Oct. 28.
The Triad's three largest health-care systems said Nov. 17 that while they are experiencing upticks in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, they remain within their bed capacity range.
The statewide positive test rate was 6.5% from the 37,499 daily tests conducted Sunday. The rate is down from the Nov. 17 record of 9.2%.
By contrast, the positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 9.8% out of about 1,300 tests on Sunday. That's down from a pandemic record high of 10.1% reported Thursday.
By contrast, the Forsyth positive test percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past five weeks.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.