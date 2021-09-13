N.C. Wildlife Commission completes purchase of Alcoa tracts along Yadkin River; About 2,160 acres in Davidson involved in transaction

The N.C. Wildlife Commission said Monday it has completed the $7.82 million purchase of 2,424 acres along the Yadkin River to add to a game land preserve spread over four counties.

The bulk of the latest purchase, at 2,162 acres, involves land owned by Alcoa Power Generating Inc. in the Alleghany, Healing Springs and Jackson Hill townships of Davidson County. The biggest tract is 1,305 acres off Newsome Road.

The purchase of the 15 tracts in Davidson was made officially by the State Property Office.

The wildlife commission has worked in conjunction with Three Rivers Land Trust and The Conservation Fund on acquiring and compiling what has been known as the Alcoa Game Lands in Davidson, Davie, Montgomery and Rowan counties.

With the latest purchase, the name is being switched to Yadkin River Game Land.

This purchase took place related to the 2007 Yadkin River relicensing settlement agreement in which Alcoa offered the state and/or Three Rivers Land Trust the opportunity to buy the 15 tracts for conservation purposes.