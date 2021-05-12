 Skip to main content
N.C. Wildlife Commission postpones trout stocking due to fuel supply disruptions
N.C. Wildlife Commission postpones trout stocking due to fuel supply disruptions

N.C. Wildlife crews have temporarily stopped stocking trout in state creeks and rivers. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said problems with getting fuel will postpone the scheduled stocking.

Crews will go back to putting trout into state waterways once fuel supplies are back to normal capacity, the commission said in social media posts Wednesday.

The department’s online schedule had called for trout stocking Wednesday in Stokes, Wilkes, Cherokee, Haywood and Jackson counties.

Thursday’s schedule listed Watauga, Wilkes, Graham, Madison, Jackson and Transylvania counties.

Crews were to stock in Yancey and Caldwell counties Friday.

