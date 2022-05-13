NASCAR's Earnhardt Jr. working the drive-thru at NC Bojangles on Friday

❗ KANNAPOLIS, NC ❗ Friday 5/13 in honor of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day @DaleJr will be joining us to serve up fresh, scratch-made Bojangles biscuits! Join us at our Sears St. location in Kannapolis, NC Friday 5/13 from 9-11!— Bojangles (@Bojangles) May 12, 2022
802 Sears St, Kannapolis, NC 28083 pic.twitter.com/K0xcNX4TvB
Bojangles says Dale Earnhardt Jr. is serving biscuits at a Kannapolis restaurant today (May 13) in honor of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day.
NASCAR’s Earnhardt Jr., will be working the drive-thru, reports The Charlotte Observer.
Bojangles tweeted that a biscuit expert would be showing the NASCAR star the ropes and suggested that Earnhardt Jr. might whip up a batch of biscuits himself.
“Can’t wait to serve up some biscuits tomorrow,” he tweeted Thursday.
Earnhardt Jr., who is from Kannapolis, was scheduled to be at the fast food restaurant on Sears Street in Kannapolis from 9 to 11 a.m.
Charlotte-founded Bojangles says its biscuits are “baked via a carefully curated, 49-step proprietary process” and made daily by a "certified Master Biscuit Maker who has undergone rigorous instruction and training to earn the status."