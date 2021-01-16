National threats of violence close South Carolina Statehouse

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin asked people to avoid the Statehouse and surrounding downtown area until after Wednesday's inauguration.

"If you have no need to be downtown, I encourage you to stay home. There is no need to add to the mix," Benjamin said at a Friday news conference.

The South Carolina House and Senate decided not to meet in full Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Committees will meet virtually.

Lawmakers have said they have confidence in state capitol security, in part because of lessons learned during protests in 2015 as the state was taking down the Confederate flags. White supremacists and groups opposed to the rebel banner ended up in the same places at the same time on Statehouse grounds with fights and other disturbances that almost spiraled out of control.

The Statehouse now has barricades that can be rapidly placed to protect doors, block the wide granite steps on either side of the capitol or keep groups of protesters apart from each other before they ever get to close to the Statehouse.

Law enforcement around Columbia also said they learned lessons from violent protests in May over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.