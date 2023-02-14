The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that babies born in North Carolina are now being screened for two additional disorders.

Those disorders are known as MPS-1, Pompe disease and X-ALD, also known as lysosomal storage disorders.

They are all rare inherited disorders that, if left untreated, can cause progressive muscle weakness, organ damage and potentially lead to death.

The screenings as part of an expansion to the state’s newborn metabolic screen panel approved by the state legislature in 2018.

DHHS said the 2018 legislation required the department to begin the process of implementation of newborn screening for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD), Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), and Pompe disease.

DHHS said Monday signified the official implementation of screening for MPS I and Pompe disease. Screening for X-ALD was implemented in February 2022.

MPS I affects many parts of the body, including the brain, heart, liver, eyes and respiratory system. There are often no signs or symptoms of the condition at birth.

Severe MPS I is found in approximately 1 in 100,000 individuals. If untreated, symptoms may include developmental delays, skeletal deformities, impacts to motor skills and respiratory tract infections.

Pompe disease also varies in severity and symptoms. Babies affected with Infantile-onset Pompe Disease demonstrate poor muscle development, muscle weakness, impacts to liver development, heart defects and a failure to thrive. The disease may be fatal if patients do not receive treatment.

The three conditions can be detected using the traditional newborn dried bloodspot. The method is to prick a baby’s heel and extracting a few drops of blood.

Blood tests do not diagnose, but rather identify which babies require additional testing. Early identification gives doctors additional valuable time to treat otherwise difficult diseases.

State law allows parents or a guardian to object to the screening for the three conditions. The objection would be placed in the child’s medical records.

"Newborn screening is critical for early detection and treatment of many genetic and biochemical disorders in the first few days and weeks after birth,” said Dr. Scott Shone, director of the State Laboratory of Public Health.

“Before leaving the hospital, a few drops of the baby’s blood are collected on a special filter paper card and sent to the State Laboratory to help identify babies who may be at increased risk for certain health problems as early as possible.”

DHHS said that more than 200 babies in North Carolina annually are identified with genetic or biochemical disorders through newborn screening.

Studies have shown the importance of early identification and treatment which can be lifesaving for the most severe cases.

Expanding this public health service in North Carolina provides newborns and their families with an opportunity for better outcomes and an improved quality of life, and is one of several efforts to further the department’s priority to support child and family well-being.

The newborn screening program added Spinal Muscular Atrophy in 2021.

DHHS said all newborns in the state also are screened for the following metabolic and genetic conditions: congenital hypothyroidism; galactosemia; congenital adrenal hyperplasia; hemoglobinopathy disease; biotinidase deficiency; cystic fibrosis; severe combined immunodeficiency; and certain metabolic disorders detectable by the Tandem Mass Spectrometry.

“If a baby’s results for this screening are abnormal, the baby’s doctor will be contacted by the newborn screening program,” DHHS said.

“The baby will be referred for more laboratory testing and, based on the results, may also be referred to a major medical center or subspecialist office for treatment.”

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has one of six treatment centers in North Carolina.