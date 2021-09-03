NC appeals court stops for now voting restoration for felons

The trial court order, however, said that election officials can't deny voter registration to any convicted felon who is only on probation, parole or post-release supervision. An attorney for the plaintiffs said the trial court's decision represented the largest expansion of North Carolina voting rights since the 1960s.

"The collective will of the state is stifled when so many of our citizens are unjustifiably not able to participate in our democracy," the plaintiffs said in a news release announcing the Supreme Court appeal. "That exclusion of our neighbors' voices is morally and constitutionally wrong."

Last year, the same trial judges ruled felony offenders couldn't be denied the right to vote if the reason their rights hadn't been restored was due to unpaid fines or restitution. That small expansion of voting access remains enforceable, although the plaintiffs' lawyers wrote Friday to the Supreme Court that it can't be carried out accurately by elections officials.

Republican legislative leaders, some of whom were defendants in the lawsuit, were pleased with Friday's decision. They had earlier accused the majority of the three trial judges who approved last week's ruling of judicial activism.