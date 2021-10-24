NC assistant principal in wheelchair grabbed and shoved student to floor, video shows

An assistant principal at a North Carolina middle school who has since resigned said he looks “forward to sharing my side of the story” after a Facebook video showed him in a wheelchair grabbing and shoving a student to a classroom floor.

Christopher McNeil had moments earlier threatened the student in a classroom in Knox Middle School in Salisbury, according to the video obtained by Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV.

“You keep cracking your knuckles,” McNeil tells the boy. “You do what you do because when you hit me, I’m going to beat the piss out of you, I’m telling you now. I’m telling you what I’m going to do. I’m going to put my hands on you.”

In the video, McNeil continues to threaten the student: “I’m going to get up ... listen man .... I will beat the s— out of you ... I’m going to wait for you to get up, and when you hit me, I’m going to lose my job, and they’re going to call the police.”

Those words were prophetic: McNeil resigned on Oct. 12, Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials said in a statement, adding that “the safety of all students and staff is the highest priority.”