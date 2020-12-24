NC bar owners suing governor say COVID-19 orders are stacked against them

Howell said Burke Street Pub is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, outdoors only on the patio. Because Tee Time is in a strip mall, it does not have the minimum 1,000 square feet of outdoor space for every seven customers.

"It is by no means cost-efficient, effective or profitable," Howell said.

"We are fighting to stay relevant as we try to compete with the other establishments that have been open indoors at 50% since May.

"As the weather turns colder and being forced to be outdoors only, I am facing closing back down," she said.

New advocacy group

The Carteret lawsuit coincides with the debut of a nonprofit bar advocacy group — the N.C. Bar Owners Association — which has several plaintiffs as board members.

The association said in a statement it was formed in large part to request and preserve "equal treatment to other ABC permit holders throughout the state."

Bull and Howell said the timing of their lawsuit was driven in part by the decision of the N.C. Bar and Tavern Association to stop pursuing legal action after June 26, when a judge refused to issue a ruling that would allow bars to reopen.