NC court: Landlord not liable for tenants' violent dog

RALEIGH — A landlord can’t be held liable for a child’s injuries caused by a dog owned by tenants because he wasn’t told the animal posed a danger to visitors, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Friday.

The court unanimously upheld lower court rulings siding with John Johnson III following a 2015 attack on a 7-year-old boy while he played with the tenants’ children. The boy suffered severe injuries when the dog bit his face as he walked within the radius of the dog’s chain.

The tenants, Raymond Craven and Stacie Talada, had decided to put the dog, named Johnny, on the chain when children came to play on the Johnston County rental property after another youth suffered a minor injury from the dog months before, according to the opinion. They also bought three “beware of dog” signs.

The mother of the 7-year-old boy sued the landlord and the tenants for damages over the injuries.

While Talada initially wrote in unsworn answers that she had told Johnson about the first bite before the 2015 attack, she and Craven later testified that they hadn’t alerted Johnson to what had happened. Johnson also said he wasn’t made aware of prior problems involving a dog of the tenants.