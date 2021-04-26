 Skip to main content
NC gains 14th U.S. Representative from 2020 Census
NC gains 14th U.S. Representative from 2020 Census

North Carolina is gaining one seat in the U.S. House, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today.

The state's congressional delegation will increase from 13 to 14.

The Census Bureau said that on April 1, 2020, North Carolina had a population of 10,453,948. That’s a 9.3% increase over the 2010 count of 9,565,781.

The country had 331,449,281 people in 2020, a 7.4% increase over the 2010 total. However, Census Bureau officials said the increase nationally was the second-lowest ever: Only in the Great Depression decade of 1930 to 1940 did the country grow more slowly.

The numbers released Monday did not include population totals for counties, cities and other areas. Those will be released in the months to come.

