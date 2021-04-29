NC House speaker: Transgender sports bill has been set aside

Moore moved the transgender sports bill from the Judiciary Committee to the Rules Committee, where measures that the majority party doesn't want to take up often get sent to die. That action happened Monday, the same day Apple Inc. announced the construction of its first East Coast campus in the Raleigh-Durham area and the creation of at least 3,000 jobs over the next decade.

Berger and Moore told reporters at a Monday news conference celebrating the Apple expansion that the company demanded no actions on legislation. Cooper did say that Apple CEO Tim Cook told him the repeal of North Carolina's 2016 transgender bathroom bill was “important in their decision making,” as was the recent end of a moratorium on local government nondiscrimination ordinances.

Moore told the AP that parking the transgender sports bill had no connection to the Apple announcement. Rather, he said, the decision was the result of discussions within the House Republican Caucus.

Rep. Mark Brody, a Union County Republican and chief sponsor of the legislation, said Wednesday that he feels pretty confident the measure got derailed because “Apple's come to town" but lacked hard evidence. Brody said the measure would have gone all the way to Cooper's desk if House leadership had given the green light to vote on it, but a veto would have occurred.

“I’m disappointed that it isn’t moving,” Brody said, adding that the conflict will resurface when a transgender girl wins a state championship in a sport designated for women. “I think the issues are not going to go away.”