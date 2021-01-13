NC legislature opens session subdued amid virus, DC unrest

“North Carolinians want us to put partisan politics aside and create a state government and build on a state government that attracts success,” Moore said. As a potential signal, Moore also Wednesday named four Democrats to chairmanships in regular policy committees — a first in several years.

Berger acknowledged efforts between him and Cooper to find consensus going forward. The year 2019 was marked by a budget impasse between Republicans and the governor that never got fully resolved — attributed mainly to differences over expanding Medicaid.

"I intend to work with all to find, develop, and expand common ground where it may exist, and I know many of you feel the same way," said Berger, an expansion skeptic.

Berger is second in longevity as Senate leader only to then-Sen. Marc Basnight of Manteo, who died just two weeks ago and whom Berger mentioned prominently in his speech. Berger’s son -- recently elected state Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger Jr. -- administered the leadership oath to his father.