NC mom drove son to hospital for help, then watched him beaten, tased, lawsuit says

The lawsuit and video map the combustible intersection of mental health and public safety, which frequently results in violence.

Nearly a fourth of the people killed by police since 2015 have a known mental illness, according to NPR. Injuries in such encounters are common, though not as well tracked.

According to Long's complaint, she decided on the night of Dec. 7, 2019, that her son needed hospital care after he began behaving strangely at their Gaston County home. They pulled up to the emergency room in Lincolnton just after midnight.

The video, which has no sound, shows the teen getting out of the backseat of the car and begin arguing with his mother. He pushes her once, bumps her on another occasion. Eventually, a hospital security officer appears. The lawsuit identifies him as Harczuk.

The teen begins gesturing at Harczuk, who towers over him. A little later into the confrontation, the officer throws the youth to the ground and violently shoves him down again after he rises to his feet. According to the lawsuit, Harczuk shot the teen multiple times with his Taser — a claim the officer denies. Throughout the struggle, the lawsuit alleges, Long continued to plead for her son to receive care.