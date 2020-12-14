NC racial justice task force makes dozens of recommendations

Among its 125 recommendations are calls to eliminate cash bail for criminal suspects not believed to be threats to the public and to reduce court costs and fines paid by those who are convicted.

The report also calls on further restricting prosecution of death penalty cases by raising the suspect's age to 21 and by reinstituting a 2009 law that addressed racial bias that has since been repealed. Many panelists also backed a "truth and reconciliation commission" that would chronicle North Carolina's history of racial inequity with crimes and punishments.

"North Carolina's criminal justice system is afflicted with longstanding systemic racism," the report said, citing slavery and segregation. "It is pervasive and wrong and must be remedied."

The report says all police officers on patrol should be required to wear body cameras — currently it's up to each department — and for footage to be released within 45 days of a violent incident. State law now prohibits such a release unless ordered by a judge.