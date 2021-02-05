NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

RALEIGH — North Carolina's Supreme Court on Friday upheld a split decision by a lower court to allow former Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to pursue a lawsuit over a political ad run in support of his Democratic opponent in 2012.

Forest, who went on to narrowly win the 2012 contest and successfully got reelected in 2016, wants $78,000 in damages from EMPAC, which is the political arm of the State Employees Association of North Carolina.

"We are very pleased that the Court unanimously agreed with our position and look forward to finally resolving this long-standing lawsuit," said Steven Walker, an attorney representing the Forest campaign.

Forest's campaign claims that one of the group's 2012 commercials failed to include identifying information required by North Carolina's since-repealed law. The now-defunct "stand by your ad" law enacted in 1999 required the TV ad to contain a spoken statement identifying the sponsor's chief executive officer or treasurer and that person's photograph.

The ad instead showed a picture of Dana Cope, who was neither CEO nor treasurer of EMPAC. The image displayed was not a full-screen picture and instead was about an eighth of the height of the full ad, according to Forest's campaign.