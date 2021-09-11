NC's highest court: Felons who registered recently can vote

The plaintiffs in the 2019 lawsuit that led to the orders and appeals said Friday's ruling was disappointing but urged those who registered to cast ballots. The lawsuit contends current state law on restoring voting rights is racially discriminatory by disproportionately affecting Black offenders and violates the state constitution.

"We are now a step closer to our goal, and even in the face of this temporary delay of full justice, we are celebrating," the plaintiffs said in a news release Saturday. "We remain committed to the vision of an equal democracy, untainted by laws illegally designed to disenfranchise Black people in this state."

State Republican legislative leaders, some of whom are named defendants in the lawsuit along with the State Board of Elections, have said the trial court went too far with its expansive order so close to an election.

"The Supreme Court made the right call," Sen. Warren Daniel, a Burke County Republican and co-chairman of the Senate elections committee, said on Saturday. "A judge cannot just write a new law because he or she doesn't like the old one."

The order was signed by Associate Justice Tamara Barringer on behalf of the court, which is composed of four registered Democrats and three Republicans. There was no legal explanation for the decision.