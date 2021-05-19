Nearly 60% of N.C. gas stations, convenience stores have fuel supplies

About 60% of North Carolina’s convenience stores and gas stations are back to pumping fuel, while Forsyth County is recovering at an even faster pace.

According to national fuel-tracking company GasBuddy.com, 40% of N.C. convenience stores and gas stations had limited or no gasoline supplies as of noon Wednesday related to the Colonial Pipeline disruption.

That represents an improvement from 70% being limited or out of fuel on May 14.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy.com reported that just 25 of 100 gas stations within a seven-mile radius of downtown Winston-Salem had limited or no gasoline supplies. That's an improvement from 66 being limited or out on May 14.

GasBuddy.com reports are based primarily on drivers contributing their observations to the group’s app or website.

Colonial has said it would provide additional fuel supplies to Greensboro, which has a major operational hub, and in the Triad and Charlotte markets.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, has cautioned that the problems caused by the disruption could linger into late May in North Carolina.

