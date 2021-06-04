North Carolina accepts no new COVID-19 vaccines this week

RALEIGH — For the first time since COVID-19 vaccines became available in December 2020, North Carolina this week declined to accept any more supplies.

Instead, this week's requests from North Carolina providers are being fulfilled through transfers from other providers or through requests to local health departments, according to state health officials.

"We are currently focusing on prioritizing the in-state inventory of vaccine by using a first-in, first-out strategy so that providers use vaccines by date of expiration in chronological order, as well as transferring vaccine between providers who can use them," the state Department of Health and Human Services said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The move comes as North Carolina nears an announcement on additional financial incentives to boost vaccine participation amid a sizable drop in vaccine demand over the last two months.

North Carolina returned more than 388,000 doses to the federal government as of May 20. Nearly all states had contributed to the federal pool by mid-May, according to the state health department.