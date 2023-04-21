North Carolina is one of 31 states without a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

The policy, enacted in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people. The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has previously stated his support for red-flag laws. And a bill to create a red-flag law in North Carolina has been introduced in the state legislature in each of the past several years, including this year, in the state legislature but it has faced strong opposition by Republicans, who have a supermajority.

However, some Republican members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which contains funding for states to create and implement red-flag laws.

Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and former Sen. Richard Burr both voted for the bill, along with all of North Carolina’s five Democratic representatives. But its eight Republican house members voted against it.

Tillis’ spokesman told us that while he voted for the legislation, he “does not support enacting a red flag/(extreme risk) law in North Carolina or nationally.”

“Because North Carolina does not have an existing (extreme risk protection order) law, and the General Assembly has not taken action to enact one, the funding provided under (the legislation) goes towards other crisis intervention programming in North Carolina,” according to Tillis’ spokesman.

After the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed, the state applied for and was awarded about $7.6 million in funding.

The Governor’s Crime Commission, through an advisory council, “will decide what the state’s priorities are” for the funding, according to commission spokesperson Charlotte Woolard.

In the state’s application, they noted that funds could be utilized to help continue supporting the Behavioral Threat Assessment Program administered by the State Bureau of Investigation.

“This program has proven to have much success in the evaluation of persons of concern through an evidence-based threat assessment process,” according to the application. “This process is intended to determine if a person of concern is exhibiting behaviors consistent with the pathway to violence and identify appropriate management and mitigation recommendations for the individual. This program has shown that often the best way to prevent an incident of catastrophic proportions is to identify the individual or individuals before they can act.”

In addition, Woolard said, Cooper “just announced his new state Office of Violence Prevention to begin coordinating work on gun violence and other violence facing our communities.”

Gun-safety experts have said the laws are working across the U.S. to prevent mass shootings and curb suicides and domestic violence. North Carolina had 1,699 firearm deaths in 2020, according to federal data.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.