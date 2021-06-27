 Skip to main content
North Carolina to name 1st winners of vaccination lottery
North Carolina to name 1st winners of vaccination lottery

RALEIGH — More than $1 million is up for grabs when North Carolina announces the first two winners of its COVID-19 vaccination lottery on Monday, part of the state's push to increase vaccination rates.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that the announcement will be made at 10 a.m. by Gov. Roy Cooper and department secretary Mandy Cohen, the News & Observer reports.

One of the initial winners gets a $1 million prize. The other gets $125,000 for post-secondary education tuition. Both winners were selected randomly on Wednesday.

A total of four vaccinated residents 18 and older will win $1 million each. Four residents ages 12 to 17 will win tuition prizes.

Winners will be chosen every other Wednesday until Aug. 4.

