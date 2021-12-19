Novant plans $169M expansion to Matthews hospital; latest expansion in N.C.

There would be 22 general-use beds, another six for post-delivery and four intensive care beds within the 186,000-square-foot hospital at the southeast intersection of I-485 and Steele Creek Road.

The project cost is estimated at $178.59 million with an October 2025 opening date.

A $154 million, 36-bed community hospital in the Ballantyne area was approved in 2019 and is under construction.

Local expanding presence

Novant has community hospitals in Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville in the Triad, along with Winston-Salem flagship Forsyth and specialty Medical Park Hospital.

The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

On Sept. 29, Novant said it has begun the second phase of its $403.4 million expansion at Forsyth Medical Center.

The system unveiled the project on Feb. 25 which features spending $222 million to build a critical-care tower projected to open in late 2024. The tower is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital.