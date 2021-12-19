Novant plans $169M expansion to Matthews hospital; latest expansion in N.C.

Novant Health Inc. announced Friday the latest in a series of infrastructure expansions among its North Carolina hospitals, particularly at its community facilities.
Novant plans to spend $169 million to build a new bed tower at Matthews Medical Center in the Charlotte suburb.
The expansion will add 150,000 square feet and renovate 50,000 square feet. The acute bed count will expand by 20 to 174.
Construction is projected to start in the first quarter with the first clinical space open in summer 2024 with a new 24-bed medical-surgical nursing unit. All construction is planned to be completed by summer 2025.
The project also will feature: a new surgical services area with seven operating rooms; three endoscopy rooms; post-anesthesia care unit; and an ambulatory care unit.
There also will be three cardiac procedure rooms, including cardiac catheterization and vascular interventions.
The infrastructure will provide for up to 272 beds over time, as well as expanding the kitchen, pharmacy, materials, carpentry, patient access and respiratory care.
In May, Novant gained state approval to build a fifth community hospital in Mecklenburg County, a 32-bed acute-care hospital in the Steele Creek community of southwest Charlotte.
There would be 22 general-use beds, another six for post-delivery and four intensive care beds within the 186,000-square-foot hospital at the southeast intersection of I-485 and Steele Creek Road.
The project cost is estimated at $178.59 million with an October 2025 opening date.
A $154 million, 36-bed community hospital in the Ballantyne area was approved in 2019 and is under construction.
Local expanding presence
Novant has community hospitals in Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville in the Triad, along with Winston-Salem flagship Forsyth and specialty Medical Park Hospital.
The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
On Sept. 29, Novant said it has begun the second phase of its $403.4 million expansion at Forsyth Medical Center.
The system unveiled the project on Feb. 25 which features spending $222 million to build a critical-care tower projected to open in late 2024. The tower is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital.
The tower will be built on the site of the hospital’s Rehabilitation Center, which was torn down in October. A groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled for second quarter 2022.
Although the tower is projected to open 24 months after the demolition is completed, interior renovations will continue through 2027.
The tower will have 60 critical-care and 36 intermediate beds, along with an enhanced surgical suite and supportive services. Phase Two also will include expanded pre- and postoperative space, and more natural light in the overall facility.
The first phase includes renovating patient rooms and enhancing the women’s and children’s center that involves the labor and delivery unit. Other parts of the first phase include renovating the hospital’s kitchen and cafeteria, and installing a new central energy plant.
In July, state health regulators approved Novant's plan to offer maternity and delivery services at Kernersville Medical Center beginning in April 2024.
Currently, Novant provides all its birthing services for Forsyth County at Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant announced on Feb. 16 a $50 million capital investment for the 10-year-old hospital, with the maternity and delivery element representing a $44.4 million expenditure.
The focal point of the proposed 60,000-square-foot expansion is adding a fourth floor to the 10-year-old hospital with a new maternity and delivery center as the primary usage.
There would be 13 acute-care beds transferred from Novant’s Medical Park Hospital to the Kernersville hospital for a total of 63 beds, along with four operating rooms and a dedicated C-section operating room.
Construction is slated to begin in February and be completed by December 2023. The plan is to have the new space debut in April 2024.
The expansion would bring the square footage of the Kernersville hospital to 281,786 square feet.
