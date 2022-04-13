Outer Banks wild horses have a new foal. Cyclone's father was the stallion who died of heat stroke last year.

A new wild foal made an appearance on the Outer Banks beaches this week.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting, conserving and managing the Colonial Spanish mustangs that live free on the Currituck Outer Banks, posted the first photos of the colt — born Monday — on the group's Facebook page.
(Don't miss more photos of the Corolla wild horses at the bottom of this article.)
Cyclone is actually the fourth foal born to the wild horses so far this year. But the nonprofit hasn’t yet publicized two, saying it wants to respect the privacy of mother and foal.
Cyclone’s mother “brought him out for the world to see” Tuesday, and the group was able to snap photos for fans of the Corolla wild horses.
Cyclone’s father was Hurricane, a 10-year-old stallion who died in August after getting tangled in wire and having a heat stroke, the wild horse fund said.
- President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
- Ask Amy: Estrangement follows police 'wellness check'
- No indictments for 5 officers accused of killing John Neville at Forsyth jail. Grand jury does indict nurse.
- 3 schools to get new principals in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools. District also names testing director.
- Clemmons Market, the former Big Kmart Building, to get more new tenants: Here's what's coming.
- Ask SAM: What's going on at WXII? I haven't seen Talitha Vickers lately.
- 24-year-old Winston-Salem woman is shot while in her car on Piedmont Circle
- Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.
- These are the Teacher of the Year finalists in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools, along with contenders for other major awards
- Patricia Johansson, the first white person to receive a bachelor's degree at Winston-Salem State University, has died
- Mother aims to honor her son, help others, by speaking about the cost of addiction
- ‘Andy Griffith Show’ alum Ron Howard praises NC Outer Banks after ‘family adventure’
- Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows
- Ex-wife of Rural Hall's former fire chief files lawsuit against former town manager, alleging that two had an affair.
- Three Forsyth County men are facing 38 charges after investigators linked them to multiple store break-ins and thefts
“It was such a devastating loss, but this colt reminds us that life truly does go on,” the nonprofit posted. “We’ve chosen the name Cyclone for him, in honor and in memory of his sire.”
The first foal announced by the group this year was Charlie, a colt born in March.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund asks visitors who see the horses to stay well away — a recommended 50 feet — for safety and for the good of the herd. Foals and their mothers need space and time to bond, and the stress of human interaction can have ill effects.
PHOTOS: Cyclone and other Outer Banks wild horses
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!