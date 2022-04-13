Outer Banks wild horses have a new foal. Cyclone's father was the stallion who died of heat stroke last year.

A new wild foal made an appearance on the Outer Banks beaches this week.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting, conserving and managing the Colonial Spanish mustangs that live free on the Currituck Outer Banks, posted the first photos of the colt — born Monday — on the group's Facebook page.

(Don't miss more photos of the Corolla wild horses at the bottom of this article.)

Cyclone is actually the fourth foal born to the wild horses so far this year. But the nonprofit hasn’t yet publicized two, saying it wants to respect the privacy of mother and foal.

Cyclone’s mother “brought him out for the world to see” Tuesday, and the group was able to snap photos for fans of the Corolla wild horses.

Cyclone’s father was Hurricane, a 10-year-old stallion who died in August after getting tangled in wire and having a heat stroke, the wild horse fund said.

“It was such a devastating loss, but this colt reminds us that life truly does go on,” the nonprofit posted. “We’ve chosen the name Cyclone for him, in honor and in memory of his sire.”

The first foal announced by the group this year was Charlie, a colt born in March.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund asks visitors who see the horses to stay well away — a recommended 50 feet — for safety and for the good of the herd. Foals and their mothers need space and time to bond, and the stress of human interaction can have ill effects.