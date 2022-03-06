 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police find abandoned animals locked in cages on roadside
Police find abandoned animals locked in cages on roadside

BLACK MOUNTAIN — A group of abandoned animals was found locked in cages on the side of a North Carolina road, according to police.

The Black Mountain Police Department says the animals were left off Dunsmore Avenue late Tuesday or early Wednesday, news outlets reported. Police posted photos of two cages sitting on the side of the road, each with multiple animals crammed inside.

One photo shows three dogs sharing one crate and what appears to be a rabbit in a cage with other dogs.

Police didn't provide information on the conditions of the animals or whether they would be available for adoption.

