Police: Motorist stopping for crash dies when struck by SUV
Police: Motorist stopping for crash dies when struck by SUV

DURHAM — A woman who stopped to help motorists trapped in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on a central North Carolina road early Sunday was killed when she was struck by another car, police said.

Jasmine Harbison, 29, of Raleigh and her boyfriend had pulled over to assist crash victims they had come across on South Miami Boulevard in Durham, according to a Durham Police Department news release. A two-car collision had been reported about 2:30 a.m.

A vehicle involved in the collision had come to rest on its right side in the far-left northbound lane. That's where a sport utility vehicle struck Harbison, who was standing on the left side of the overturned vehicle, the release said. Harbison was declared dead at the scene.

The SUV's driver and two motorists in the car that overturned were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Both crashes remained under investigation on Sunday.

