Police urge Outer Banks vacationers not to leave guns behind

KILL DEVIL HILLS — After a cleaning service found a loaded pistol in the room of an Outer Banks beach house where children typically stay, police are urging vacationers to keep track of their guns and safely lock them when they’re not being used.

Rebecca Lancaster, who owns Island Time Property Solutions, told The Virginian-Pilot that a Glock handgun was found in a drawer at a rental in Kill Devil Hills last week. A family with children moved in this week after the room — which had toys in a closet and bunkbeds — was used by adults the week before.

“If the cleaners had not seen it, that could have been tragic,” Lancaster told the newspaper.

She’s a registered gun owner and supports gun rights but said “this is such a big issue and people don’t see it, how deadly it could be, even as an accident.”

The gun that Lancaster turned in was the third one left at a beach rental that week, according to Kill Devil Hills police. The cleaning service owner said she has heard of other house cleaners finding guns that were left behind.