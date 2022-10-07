Police warn of escaped, 'extremely aggressive' rodeo bull in NC town. Residents have jokes.

An escaped rodeo bull made news in the Stanly County town of Norwood on Thursday.

Police posted on Facebook that the bull had broken out of a stockyard. The chocolate-color animal is extremely aggressive, the post said.

“Under no circumstances should you approach the animal, as he will chase you,” said police in their social media warning.

Instead, they advised anyone who saw the bull to call 911.

Commenters on the Norwood police post weren’t as serious.

“Anyone check City Hall?” said one. “I hear there is a lot of bull there.”

“Bbq at my place,” said another.

Police reposted a meme of an image from Spain’s running of the bulls, along with the title, “Meanwhile in Norwood …”