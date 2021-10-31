Police: Woman's body in vacant Asheville restaurant probed as homicide

ASHEVILLE — Police in North Carolina say a woman's body was found in a vacant restaurant building and that they are investigating it as a homicide.

The Asheville Police Department said in a news release that they were checking a vacant business west of downtown when they discovered the body on Wednesday.

They identified the woman as 49-year-old Kimberly Michelle Randall. Detectives believe foul play was involved. The police department said that the killing marks the 10th homicide the department has investigated in 2021.

They didn't release further information about the possible cause of death or how long the body may have been there.