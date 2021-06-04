Pressure mounts on UNC in Nikole Hannah-Jones hiring dispute

"To honor our commitment to ethical conduct and practices, we ask that the UNC Board help us understand the steps it is taking to ensure that Ms. Hannah-Jones is treated fairly and equitably in decisions regarding her appointment," Besser wrote.

The chemistry department at UNC also revealed this week that Lisa Jones, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, withdrew her candidacy to come to Chapel Hill, citing the trustees' decision on Hannah-Jones.

"Hearing of the delay of Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure decision led me to reconsider whether the environment at the University of North Carolina would be conducive to the achievement of my academic aspirations, which include promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion," Jones said in a statement Thursday. "While I have never met Ms. Hannah-Jones, as a faculty member of color, I stand in solidarity with her and could not in good conscience accept a position at UNC."

Hannah-Jones responded to Jones' decision on Twitter, saying that "the solidarity shown me by Black women in particular during this crucible is something I will never forget."