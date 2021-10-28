Rain, wind in the forecast for Triad, Southeast

The National Weather Service is warning that a low-pressure system could continue to bring rain Friday in North Carolina as it moves into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

Gusty winds up to 35 mph are possible Friday in central North Carolina, including Forsyth and Guilford counties, the weather service said.

The conditions could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes ahead of the cold front, the weather service said.

The low-pressure system will swing its fronts north along the East Coast on Friday as it spreads moisture across the Northeast in the form of rain showers, the weather service said.

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding might happen in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Central Appalachians, where between 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall by Saturday morning, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to fall across the Southeast Friday in the wake of this low-pressure system, the weather serviced said. High temperatures will be between 15 to 25 degrees below average for these areas through Saturday.