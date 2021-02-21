Rats infest homeless camp in Charlotte. Now residents face uncertainty while it gets cleaned up.

Information about services offered slowly made its way through the camps Wednesday, when Observer journalists spoke with more than a dozen residents and volunteers there. Some said they were frustrated it seemed like residents were the last to know about the order.

"Why didn't we know about this when the rat infestation started?" wondered Jazmine Jones, 29, who has lived at the camps since September.

"Why don't people come out and say, 'We're thinking about having to tell y'all to move," Jones said. "Even if you were thinking about it, at least we know that there was a chance that we would have to pack up."

County leaders have acknowledged that the hotel rooms — initially planned for 90 days — are only a temporary remedy.

Still, Jones offered cautious optimism about the prospect of a hotel room for 90 days.

"I think it's pretty helpful, but I still don't know how long it's going to take," Jones said. "They're not going to fund and sustain it forever."