Rep. Ted Budd enters North Carolina U.S. Senate race

Budd went to Congress after getting the most votes in a 17-candidate GOP primary in 2016. He won the general election later that year and has been reelected twice. His 2016 campaign benefited from the Club for Growth super PAC, which spent about $500,000 during the primary to help introduce him to voters. The group immediately endorsed his senate campaign Wednesday.

He’s now looking to present himself as a political outsider with more relevant experience than his opponents.

“I’m the only one that brings a career in small business, not big government,” Budd said in a Wednesday afternoon interview. “I’ve made payroll, I’ve created jobs, I’ve felt the sting of high taxes, I’ve grown up on a family farm here in Davie County. I think I’m the only one that brings that combination to the race.”

Central to Budd’s campaign will be issues of immigration, religious liberty and the economy. But perhaps even more critical is the former president’s support.

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, has not yet ruled out a senate run. Budd said he met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday and Friday and also communicated with Lara Trump last week.