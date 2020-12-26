SC to collect discarded Christmas trees for artificial reefs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina residents are being asked to recycle their discarded Christmas trees to help the state continue its efforts to attract fish by building artificial reefs.

Every winter the Department of Natural Resources gathers hundred of used Christmas trees to refurbish angling sites along Lake Murray, The Post and Courier reported.

Crews weigh the reefs down with cinder blocks, and occasionally use other items, like PVC pipe, to add to what officials describe as a makeshift aquatic habitat.

"Fish like to live in places they feel protected," said Sarah Chaabane, DNR's aquatic education coordinator. "An exposed shoreline might be suitable for fish, but they might need a little encouragement."

Each habitat contains roughly 30 trees, each typically 5 feet (1.5 meters) to 8 feet (2.4 meters) tall, said Jason Bettinger, one of DNR's fisheries coordinators. But as trees age or deteriorate, the sites must be maintained. The agency aims to collect about 400 discarded trees every holiday season, Bettinger said.