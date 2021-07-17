School IDs buildings honoring racists, says names can't go

The committee is expected to issue its report Friday. But Pastides went ahead and sent a letter to campus about it two days before.

"State law currently prevents us from changing those names, and we will follow the law. However, we have a duty to tell a more complete history of these individuals and their acts in the context of our shared community values," Pastides wrote.

The interim president's letter seemed to indicate the university would not ask lawmakers to change any names.

Before the 2021 legislative session started, Clemson University wanted to remove the name of U.S. Sen. "Pitchfork" Ben Tillman, who led violent racist mobs to stop Blacks from voting, from the name of its administration building, and Orangeburg wanted to remove a Confederate statue from outside its courthouse. The requests were never taken up, even in a legislative committee.

The 2000 Heritage Act was part of a compromise that removed the Confederate flag from atop the South Carolina Statehouse dome. In 2015, lawmakers removed the flag from the capitol grounds entirety after a racist massacre at a Charleston church killed nine Black worshippers.