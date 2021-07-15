SC's Sen. Graham: I'll 'go to war' for Chick-fil-A

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham promised Wednesday that he would “go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”

The lawmaker’s hyperbole comes in response to pushback from Notre Dame students who have asked the university not to add a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus.

In a public letter, students cited the chicken chain’s “anti-LGBTQ+ activism, reliance on animal agriculture and lack of accommodations for students with special dietary needs.”

Graham responded in a tweet by pointing to the restaurant’s “Great food. Great service. Great values.”

“God bless Chick-fil-A,” he tweeted.

Chick-fil-A is headquartered in College Park, Georgia, outside Atlanta.