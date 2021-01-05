Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Kathy Manning will vote to certify presidential election results. Rep. Ted Budd will object

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, will vote Wednesday to certify the presidential election results in a joint session of Congress, their spokespeople said Tuesday.
However, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, will object to Congress counting those results in an election that Democrat Joe Biden won over Republican President Donald Trump.
Spokespeople for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, couldn't be reached Tuesday to comment about how Tillis and Foxx will vote on certifying the presidential election results.
Biden collected 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 electoral votes.
Budd was one of the first members of the U.S. House to announce his opposition to the vote tally, said Curtis Kalin, a Budd spokesman.
Kalin also pointed to a statement that Budd released on Dec. 22 about the matter, in which Budd said that every North Carolinian and American wants integrity in their elections.
"Millions of Americans believe there were consequential problems in November’s presidential election," Budd said. "I’ve heard from an overwhelming number of my own constituents, and they share this belief.
"They witnessed voter safeguards unconstitutionally removed by non-legislative officials," Budd said. "They saw states with no signature verification, no voter ID laws, outdated voter rolls, poll watchers denied access to the count, and ballots accepted long after Election Day had passed."
Neither Trump nor any of the legislators promising to object to the Electoral College vote count have presented credible evidence that would change the outcome. Nearly all of the legal challenges put forth by Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges.
Wayne Goodwin, the chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party, has criticized Budd and three other North Carolina members of the U.S. House who will object to the presidential election results.
Their objections will "undermine trust in our democratic institutions and strikes at the very of the foundations of our country," Goodwin said in a statement. "President-elect Joe Biden will take office this month because the American people chose him in the most secure election our lifetimes."
John Dinan, a political-science professor at Wake Forest University, said that challenges to Electoral College vote counts by congressional members are rare in the country's history.
"We don't have much in the way of precedent for determining how the public tends to view these challenges," Dinan said in an email. "The one thing that can be said with near certainty is that this year's challenge by some Republican (congressional) members to multiple states' electoral votes in the 2020 election is bound to be unsuccessful, just as Democratic (congressional) members' challenge to Ohio's electoral votes after the 2004 election was ultimately unsuccessful, given the lack of sufficient support in Congress for these challenges."
The U.S. Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices, has declined to hear two cases aimed at invalidating the election's outcome in key battleground states. The Electoral College officially elected Biden in December.
In early December, Budd, Foxx and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th, were among seven Republicans from North Carolina and 126 Republicans overall who joined an amicus brief in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit before the nation's highest court.
On Dec. 11, the Supreme Court denied Paxton's and Texas's standing to sue the swing states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin over their election results.
Walker, who didn't run for re-election, said he will run for the U.S. Senate seat, which Burr holds. Burr has said that he will not run for re-election in 2022.
Before she joined the amicus brief supporting the Paxton's lawsuit, Foxx issued a statement about the election process.
"Transparency in free and fair elections has always been an underpinning in elections past, and 2020 is no different," Foxx said. "The American people deserve certainty that their votes count, and that their voices will not be rendered mute.
"The future of our great republic is hanging in the balance, and it should go without saying that adhering to the rule of law must be our guide," Foxx said. "Transparency must be our aim. Integrity must be our touchstone, and the courts must be our final arbiter of disputes. The American people will receive the truth and nothing less."
