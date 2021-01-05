Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Kathy Manning will vote to certify presidential election results. Rep. Ted Budd will object

The U.S. Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices, has declined to hear two cases aimed at invalidating the election's outcome in key battleground states. The Electoral College officially elected Biden in December.

In early December, Budd, Foxx and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th, were among seven Republicans from North Carolina and 126 Republicans overall who joined an amicus brief in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit before the nation's highest court.

On Dec. 11, the Supreme Court denied Paxton's and Texas's standing to sue the swing states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin over their election results.

Walker, who didn't run for re-election, said he will run for the U.S. Senate seat, which Burr holds. Burr has said that he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Before she joined the amicus brief supporting the Paxton's lawsuit, Foxx issued a statement about the election process.

"Transparency in free and fair elections has always been an underpinning in elections past, and 2020 is no different," Foxx said. "The American people deserve certainty that their votes count, and that their voices will not be rendered mute.

"The future of our great republic is hanging in the balance, and it should go without saying that adhering to the rule of law must be our guide," Foxx said. "Transparency must be our aim. Integrity must be our touchstone, and the courts must be our final arbiter of disputes. The American people will receive the truth and nothing less."

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.