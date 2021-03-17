Severe storms possible in the Triad on Thursday

Strong and severe thunderstorms are expected across central North Carolina on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and surrounding counties in the Triad could see storms from late morning through the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The greatest threat will be south and east of the Triad, with the highest risk over the state's Sandhills and Coastal Plain. There, highly damaging straight-line wind, large hail and tornadoes are all possible, says the weather service.

State emergency officials have said severe weather could interfere with vaccination clinics across North Carolina.