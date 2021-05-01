Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

"They were trying to find Mr. Barnes, who was in essence, in the woods somewhere," Hagaman said. "Camping out isn't the right word, but he was hiding in the woods or staying in the woods. Nobody knew exactly where he was. When that report came from the dad of the allegation of brandishing a weapon, then that's when we decided, 'Well, if he's in the woods maybe wait him out and see if he'll come out.' But he never did. The follow-up to that was what led to our deadly encounter with him."

When Barnes' mother and stepfather, Michelle and George Wyatt Ligon, didn't show up to work or respond to calls on Wednesday, Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were sent to 553 Hardaman Circle at 9:44 a.m. to perform a welfare check. Upon arrival, they saw two cars outside the home belonging to the family and suspected the couple was inside. After knocking on the door and entering the house, they were met by an unexpected visitor.

"They were walking from the main level downstairs. That's when Mr. Barnes shot the officers," Hagaman said.

After backup forces arrived, a diversion was created and a small rescue squad pulled Ward out of the house. A Boone police officer was hit by gunfire during an initial rescue attempt of the deputies, but was uninjured thanks to a ballistic helmet.