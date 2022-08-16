 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small earthquake shook Troutman area — if only barely — Tuesday morning

A small earthquake was recorded outside Troutman shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

A 1.8-magnitude quake like the one recorded Tuesday morning is likely too small to be felt by many people but it can be picked up by seismograph.

Only two respondents reported feeling the earthquake on the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did you feel it?” website. One of those was in Kannapolis, approximately 16 miles away. Another, more questionable report was recorded as being from Mount Carmel, Tennessee, more than 116 miles away.

The USGS says the quake was 2.1 miles southeast of Troutman and 7 miles southeast of Statesville.

