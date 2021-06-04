South Carolina juvenile prison workers walk out in protest

Sen. Katrina Shealy, who leads the panel of lawmakers reviewing this year's audit, arrived in support of the employees, encouraging them to stand strong. She agreed that the workers, many of them women and minorities, are underpaid and overworked.

Shealy, a longtime agency volunteer, described its downslide from a place where top leaders knew the names of individual children there to a setting where children are locked up without receiving any rehabilitative services.

"Kids used to come out of here with a trade," Shealy said. "Kids don't come out of here with anything now except how to become a better criminal."

Department Director Freddie Pough didn't speak to staffers publicly Friday morning, though an agency spokesman said Pough was offering to meet one-on-one with employees and handling day-to-day facility operations, given the staff shortage caused by the walkout.

Shealy and other lawmakers criticized Pough at a hearing last month, pointing to his failure to report abuse and neglect incidents to child welfare or law enforcement agencies as required by law. They also wondered why Pough wasn't using available funds to raise correctional officer pay. Pough told the lawmakers he wouldn't resign.

"Man up," Shealy said of Pough's absence Friday. "Get out here."