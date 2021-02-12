South Carolina revenues up, but no one knows if it will last

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina economists decided Friday to make no changes to 3-month-old revenue estimates because COVID-19 is still causing so much uncertainty in the economy.

Revenues in South Carolina have grown nearly 5% since the fiscal year started in July, while official estimates predicted a 3.5% decline. That's good news on its face, said state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office Executive Director Frank Rainwater.

But Rainwater said behind that number are a lot of questions. The chief one is how much of that surge in revenues is thanks to federal stimulus money.

Other unknowns include whether the lower-than-predicted unemployment rate is as rosy as it appears or will have to be adjusted, and whether people will continue to spend more than typically anticipated in a recession.

"We want to be cautious. We don't want to be careless in this uncertain time," Rainwater said at Friday's meeting of the state Board of Economic Advisors.

That means the official prediction for South Carolina remains unchanged from three months ago: The annual budget is expected to grow by $36 million in the fiscal year that ends in June. The conservative estimate will help avoid any immediate budget cuts in agencies, Rainwater noted.