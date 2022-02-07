Southeastern N.C. gains 472 area code Oct. 7

Residents in southeastern North Carolina will gain “472” as a new area code beginning on Oct. 7, the N.C. Utilities Commission said Monday.

The 472 area code will go into effect mostly for consumers receiving a new phone number in Cumberland, New Hanover, Onslow and Robeson counties.

The 472 area code will overlay the existing 910 area code. It will serve the same geographic area, but it will not require current 910 phone numbers to change.

Customers in the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 472 area code when they request new service or an additional line.

Customers receiving a 472 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 910 area code do now.

