State and federal authorities are investigating damage at an EnergyUnited substation in Randolph County

State and federal authorities are investigating an incident Tuesday at an EnergyUnited substation that was damaged by gunfire in Randolph County.
Randolph County sheriff's deputies responded to a vandalism call at the power station on Post Road near Thomasville, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said. An EnergyUnited employee reported the damage.
Investigators believe that the damage to the substation happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.
Crews maintained the power for EnergyUnited customers after the incident, EnergyUnited said in a news release.
The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, the sheriff's office said.
The utility company reported that its area of service from the affected substation include Trinity, Thomasville and areas of Davidson County south of Thomasville.
The incident in Randolph County occurred six weeks after someone fired shots at a Duke Energy substation in Moore County in December.
Power was knocked out for many Duke Energy customers in Moore County for multiple days.
