State and federal authorities are investigating damage at an EnergyUnited substation in Randolph County

A father placed his 1-year-old son in a bathtub that was so hot it caused “serious burns,” North Carolina police said. Officers responded to the home in Lenoir at around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 and found a baby with burns on his lower body, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department. The child had “serious burns” on nearly 30% of his body, the release says. He was taken to a ...