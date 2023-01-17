 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

State and federal authorities are investigating damage at an EnergyUnited substation in Randolph County

  • 0

State and federal authorities are investigating an incident Tuesday at an EnergyUnited substation that was damaged by gunfire in Randolph County.

Randolph County sheriff's deputies responded to a vandalism call at the power station on Post Road near Thomasville, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said. An EnergyUnited employee reported the damage.

Investigators believe that the damage to the substation happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Crews maintained the power for EnergyUnited customers after the incident, EnergyUnited said in a news release.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, the sheriff's office said.

The utility company reported that its area of service from the affected substation include Trinity, Thomasville and areas of Davidson County south of Thomasville. 

People are also reading…

The incident in Randolph County occurred six weeks after someone fired shots at a Duke Energy substation in Moore County in December.

Power was knocked out for many Duke Energy customers in Moore County for multiple days.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dad put 1-year-old in bath so hot it caused ‘serious burns,’ North Carolina cops say

Dad put 1-year-old in bath so hot it caused ‘serious burns,’ North Carolina cops say

A father placed his 1-year-old son in a bathtub that was so hot it caused “serious burns,” North Carolina police said. Officers responded to the home in Lenoir at around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 and found a baby with burns on his lower body, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department. The child had “serious burns” on nearly 30% of his body, the release says. He was taken to a ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert