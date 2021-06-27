 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State disaster relief program made available to homeowners affected by Sparta earthquake
0 Comments
top story

State disaster relief program made available to homeowners affected by Sparta earthquake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cooper

Alleghany County Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel Roten points out damage to a home to Gov. Roy Cooper following the 2020 earthquake in Sparta.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

A state financial relief program has been made available related to residential damage from the Aug. 9 earthquake in Sparta.

Affected homeowners may qualify for home repairs through the Earthquake Homeowner Recovery program, which provides assistance to repair, reconstruct and replace residences, and reimburse owners for completed repairs.

Owners can participate even if they have received funds from other sources, including Small Business Administration or private bank loans.

If a homeowner is approved for an SBA or private bank loan for home repairs, the program can reimburse loan proceeds used for earthquake-related structural repairs, heating, ventilation (including chimneys), air conditioning or safety needs to make the home habitable, safe and sanitary.

Non-emergency repairs (e.g., cosmetic, non-structural repairs, appliance upgrades, etc.) or property upgrades are not eligible for reimbursement.

The state Office of State Budget Management’s Disaster Recovery team is working with the state Division of Emergency Management’s Individual Assistance program for earthquake assistance.

If owners have submitted information to the Emergency Management division, their case is still active and they are still eligible for assistance.

Eligibility criteria include:

* Your home must have been damaged as a result of the earthquake;

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

* Your total household income must be at or below $84,300 a year;

* You must have occupied the damaged home as a primary residence;

* You must have owned the damaged home at the time of the disaster and you must still own the home; and

* You must be a full-time resident of North Carolina and a United States citizen.

Homeowners can call (844) 935-1744 for more information.

The Disaster Recovery team is looking for contractors to make the home repairs.

Licensed general contractor, plumber, electrician, mechanical contractor, masonry contractor or skilled in general home repairs can call (336) 372-2999 or (844) 935-1744 to get on the contractors list.

Contractors can go to Disaster Recovery’s team office at the Blue Ridge Business Development Center, 115 Atwood St., Suite 401, in Sparta weekdays from 8 to 5 p.m.

The list of contractors and their phone numbers will be available to any family that asks specifically for local contractors.

For more information, go to www.osbm.nc.gov/earthquake-homeowner-recovery-program.

336-727-7376 @rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say
State & Regional

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say

Jun. 21—A fire tore through a massive Outer Banks home on Father's Day, leaving dozens displaced in the popular tourist destination, officials said. Facebook user Sheila Foster Davies said it was about 4 a.m. Sunday when she woke up to someone pounding at her door and telling her to evacuate. Video she posted online shows flames leaping from a nearby home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. ...

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'
State & Regional

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'

Jun. 25—A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car. As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down. "He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News