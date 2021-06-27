State disaster relief program made available to homeowners affected by Sparta earthquake

A state financial relief program has been made available related to residential damage from the Aug. 9 earthquake in Sparta.
Affected homeowners may qualify for home repairs through the Earthquake Homeowner Recovery program, which provides assistance to repair, reconstruct and replace residences, and reimburse owners for completed repairs.
Owners can participate even if they have received funds from other sources, including Small Business Administration or private bank loans.
If a homeowner is approved for an SBA or private bank loan for home repairs, the program can reimburse loan proceeds used for earthquake-related structural repairs, heating, ventilation (including chimneys), air conditioning or safety needs to make the home habitable, safe and sanitary.
Non-emergency repairs (e.g., cosmetic, non-structural repairs, appliance upgrades, etc.) or property upgrades are not eligible for reimbursement.
The state Office of State Budget Management’s Disaster Recovery team is working with the state Division of Emergency Management’s Individual Assistance program for earthquake assistance.
If owners have submitted information to the Emergency Management division, their case is still active and they are still eligible for assistance.
Eligibility criteria include:
* Your home must have been damaged as a result of the earthquake;
* Your total household income must be at or below $84,300 a year;
* You must have occupied the damaged home as a primary residence;
* You must have owned the damaged home at the time of the disaster and you must still own the home; and
* You must be a full-time resident of North Carolina and a United States citizen.
Homeowners can call (844) 935-1744 for more information.
The Disaster Recovery team is looking for contractors to make the home repairs.
Licensed general contractor, plumber, electrician, mechanical contractor, masonry contractor or skilled in general home repairs can call (336) 372-2999 or (844) 935-1744 to get on the contractors list.
Contractors can go to Disaster Recovery’s team office at the Blue Ridge Business Development Center, 115 Atwood St., Suite 401, in Sparta weekdays from 8 to 5 p.m.
The list of contractors and their phone numbers will be available to any family that asks specifically for local contractors.
For more information, go to www.osbm.nc.gov/earthquake-homeowner-recovery-program.
