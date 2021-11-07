 Skip to main content
Storm closes section of NC barrier islands' road to mainland
Storm closes section of NC barrier islands' road to mainland

HATTERAS — A section of the only road linking Hatteras Island to North Carolina's mainland was closed Sunday due to ocean and sound flooding as a storm brought high winds and rains to the coast, authorities said.

The state Department of Transportation said that N.C. Highway 12 was closed from Rodanthe north to the Marc Basnight Bridge at Oregon Inlet, or about 13 miles (21 kilometers).

The morning high tide contributed to ocean overwash that breached dunes protecting the road, according to DOT, which tweeted that it hoped conditions would improve as the tide receded. But the National Weather Service said additional overwash was possible along the Outer Banks on Sunday evening and later. It's not uncommon for portions of N.C. 12 to be impassable during a hurricane or other significant storm.

Before the storm arrived Saturday, DOT said that it had staged equipment near potential trouble spots this weekend.

The weather service posted coastal flood and high wind warnings for the Outer Banks heading south to Ocracoke Island. Moderate to major coastal flooding also was expected into Monday on roads and coastal properties along the southern Pamlico Sound and lower Neuse River, the weather office said.

